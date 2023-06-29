Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.00. 366,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,525. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average is $249.76.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

