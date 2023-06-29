Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,124 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,124 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,038. The company has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.