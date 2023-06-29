Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 228 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $140.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $143.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.