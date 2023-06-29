Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 599,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

