CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $84.37 on Monday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

