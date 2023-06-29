CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

CarMax Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $327,964,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

