Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

