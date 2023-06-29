CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $45.35 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $45.35 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.90 or 1.00041396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05527964 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,746,251.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

