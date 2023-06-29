Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.85 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.