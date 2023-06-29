CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $129.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,343. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

