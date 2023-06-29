CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $10.61 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $244.47. The stock had a trading volume of 778,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,915. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.