CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $76,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.88. The stock had a trading volume of 181,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,312. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

