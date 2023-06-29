Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $380.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.49.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.