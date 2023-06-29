Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

