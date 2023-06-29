Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 2,749 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.61.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $429.84 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.