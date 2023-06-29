Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

