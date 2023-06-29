China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) versus Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Financial Review

China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Literature and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Literature N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 0.93 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

China Literature has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Literature N/A N/A N/A Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Literature and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Literature 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than China Literature.

Summary

Upexi beats China Literature on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house. It is also involved in the self-operated channels business. In addition, the company collaborates with third-party partners for distribution and development of IP content, as well as offers online paid reading and content adaptations. Further, it provides reading, copyright commercialization, and writer cultivation and brokerage services; and operates text work reading and related open platform through technology methods and digital media, including personal computers, Internet, and mobile network. Additionally, the company engages in the production and distribution of television series, web series, and films; licensing and distribution of film and television properties; licensing copyrights; sale of physical books; and operation of in-house online games, etc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Literature Limited is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

