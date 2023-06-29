CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 169,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 241,344 shares.The stock last traded at $53.57 and had previously closed at $53.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CIRCOR International in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 89,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 58.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

