Citigroup Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $43.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.81.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

