Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

CFG opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.