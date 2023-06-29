CL King Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $193.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CL King from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -773.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.