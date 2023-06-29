CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 599 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,363 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

CTSH stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

