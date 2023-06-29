Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $402.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,282. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

