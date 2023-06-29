Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 278 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.29. 1,168,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

