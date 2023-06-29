Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.10

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.10 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.86). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 68.90 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,602,622 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COA. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.14) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Coats Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,722.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

