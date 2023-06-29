Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $105.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after buying an additional 146,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

