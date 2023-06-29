Coerente Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 3.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $111.40. 1,128,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

