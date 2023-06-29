Coerente Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coerente Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 4.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,792. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

