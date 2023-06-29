Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
UTF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $23.31. 190,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,669. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.