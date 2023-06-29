Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PSF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 45,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,565. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.