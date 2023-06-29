Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.24 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $7.34 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,937.53 or 0.06313196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.