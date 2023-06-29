CoinLoan Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $30.24 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00005847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

