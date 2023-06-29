Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $195.23 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and $309.60 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,653.92 or 1.00002587 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65485937 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $316.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

