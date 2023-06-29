Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Trading Down 0%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Colicity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Colicity by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

