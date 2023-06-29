Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

CMC opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

