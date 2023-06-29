Comparing Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) & Its Peers

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bion Environmental Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bion Environmental Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors 247 712 763 81 2.38

Bion Environmental Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.94%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 33.77%. Given Bion Environmental Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bion Environmental Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A $8.29 million -15.50 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.81

Bion Environmental Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies. Bion Environmental Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -2,200.64% -55.78% Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors -897.41% -30.25% -21.28%

Summary

Bion Environmental Technologies competitors beat Bion Environmental Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

