Comparing Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Femasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Motus GI and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 480.84%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,257.22%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Motus GI.

This table compares Motus GI and Femasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $590,000.00 5.49 -$18.60 million ($5.26) -0.13 Femasys $1.21 million 6.02 -$11.39 million ($0.96) -0.58

Femasys has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -2,893.79% -1,018.59% -100.25% Femasys -971.76% -68.87% -62.00%

Summary

Femasys beats Motus GI on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

