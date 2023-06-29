Comparing LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) and CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and CareRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $859.54 million 4.09 -$215.56 million ($0.52) -17.96 CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CareRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LifeStance Health Group and CareRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 CareRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.04, indicating a potential downside of 13.90%. CareRx has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.71%. Given CareRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareRx is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and CareRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -20.63% -12.32% -9.06% CareRx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CareRx beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. CareRx Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

