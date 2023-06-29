Comparing Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Zhihu has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -29.93% -19.86% -14.59% ACV Auctions -20.75% -16.03% -8.39%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $522.66 million 1.37 -$229.25 million ($0.27) -4.15 ACV Auctions $421.53 million 6.48 -$102.19 million ($0.58) -29.50

This table compares Zhihu and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ACV Auctions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhihu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zhihu and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 1 1 0 2.50 ACV Auctions 0 2 4 0 2.67

Zhihu currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $15.91, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Zhihu’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Zhihu on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

