Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 299 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.74. 498,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average of $242.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.