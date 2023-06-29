Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 435 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 23.8% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $123.54. 696,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $124.13.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

