Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 418,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,031. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $200.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.74.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.