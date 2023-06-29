Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LIN traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.14. The company had a trading volume of 342,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.39. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $379.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

