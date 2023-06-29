Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $92.72. 462,186 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
