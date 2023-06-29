Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.09. 869,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,142. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

