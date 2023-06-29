Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

