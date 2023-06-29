Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,760. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

