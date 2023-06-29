Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 4,471 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 1.2% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

