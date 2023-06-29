Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,725. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.64 and a 200-day moving average of $242.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.