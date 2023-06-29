Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT Lowered to $11.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

In other news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 5,400 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,408. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Bondi acquired 5,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,205.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 115,633 shares of company stock worth $1,034,553 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.